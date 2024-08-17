This Custom Airplane Proves You Can LS Engine Swap Almost Anything

Ever since Chevrolet started putting LS series engines in the Corvette and Camaro in the late '90s, the durable LS engines have become quite popular for engine swaps. Their six-bolt main bearing caps make them suitable for performance upgrades, and the interchangeability of components among the different versions makes upgrading and tweaking an LS engine relatively simple.

There are still a few things you need to know and certain essential parts you'll need before starting an LS swap, but don't let our guidelines stifle your creative mind. One intrepid tinkerer took that advice to heart, dropping a Corvette's LS engine into his small plane. A video showing the installation and a brief demo flight was published on Cleetus McFarland's YouTube channel, but the 17-minute video is long on goofy bro-speak and short on technical details. However, one comment indicated that the engine was installed in 2003 and uses actual Corvette motor mounts.

According to the video, it's been mounted in the opposite orientation from which it would go in a car to allow the engine to run the propeller instead of the 'Vette's transmission. The plane's owner, who is identified only as Jonathan, installed a 1.54:1 gear reduction unit to slow the propeller to a workable velocity and capped the engine's maximum speed at 4,200 RPM. Jonathan noted that "this thing climbs really fast, [although it] takes a little bit longer to get off the ground."

