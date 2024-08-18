How Do You Connect Your Phone To A Ryobi Radio? Follow These Simple Steps

With the ability to share its rechargeable 18v Lithium Ion Batteries between devices, Ryobi's One+ lineup of power tools arguably rank among the most versatile you can find on the consumer market. However, these day's the brand's One+ lineup has grown to include a handful of devices that do not fall strictly into the arena of power tools and yard equipment. Yes, that list includes a solid cache of transportable speaker systems, which are indeed available for purchase through Ryobi's online storefront or its exclusive brick and mortar retailer The Home Depot.

Advertisement

Ryobi actually offers several different builds of Bluetooth speaker systems, with One+ users able to share their 18v battery packs between a range of audio devices that are designed to bring some noise to worksites, backyards, and campsites alike. Yes, each of those Ryobi speakers is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, and they even allow you to pick up FM radio stations. Most of them also let you connect a USB cord so you can charge a smartphone or MP3 device directly from your Ryobi One+ Lithium Ion Battery.

Of course, pumping out your favorite tunes while getting a hard day's work done is the primary purpose of the Japanese tool manufacturer's speaker systems. Should you decide to add a Ryobi speaker to your worksite setup, you'll need to connect your smartphone, tablet, or MP3 player before you can kick out the jams while you work. Follow these steps to get connected.

Advertisement