How Do You Connect Your Phone To A Ryobi Radio? Follow These Simple Steps
With the ability to share its rechargeable 18v Lithium Ion Batteries between devices, Ryobi's One+ lineup of power tools arguably rank among the most versatile you can find on the consumer market. However, these day's the brand's One+ lineup has grown to include a handful of devices that do not fall strictly into the arena of power tools and yard equipment. Yes, that list includes a solid cache of transportable speaker systems, which are indeed available for purchase through Ryobi's online storefront or its exclusive brick and mortar retailer The Home Depot.
Ryobi actually offers several different builds of Bluetooth speaker systems, with One+ users able to share their 18v battery packs between a range of audio devices that are designed to bring some noise to worksites, backyards, and campsites alike. Yes, each of those Ryobi speakers is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, and they even allow you to pick up FM radio stations. Most of them also let you connect a USB cord so you can charge a smartphone or MP3 device directly from your Ryobi One+ Lithium Ion Battery.
Of course, pumping out your favorite tunes while getting a hard day's work done is the primary purpose of the Japanese tool manufacturer's speaker systems. Should you decide to add a Ryobi speaker to your worksite setup, you'll need to connect your smartphone, tablet, or MP3 player before you can kick out the jams while you work. Follow these steps to get connected.
Connecting your phone to Ryobi Radio with Bluetooth
Like many of the offerings in Ryobi's One+ lineup, its Bluetooth speaker systems come backed by a 3-year limited warranty, meaning you can purchase one with the knowledge that Ryobi will likely repair or replace the device should it malfunction. You can take heart in knowing many of the speakers available through Ryobi's online storefront have been well reviewed by users, with most boasting ratings between 4.6 and 4.8 stars out of five. Once you've decided which model best suits your needs, follow these steps to connect your Bluetooth device.
- Turn your Ryobi speaker on.
- Press the Mode button until the Bluetooth mode is highlighted.
- BT will show on the speaker's LCD display as it searches for connectable devices.
- In the Bluetooth window on your smart device or MP3 player, look for Ryobi Radio and select it to pair the devices.
- When BT stops flashing on the speaker, the devices should be paired, meaning you can now play the music on your phone, table, or MP3 player through the speaker.
Please note, the device you're trying to connect must be within 30 ft of the speaker to be discoverable. Once connected, you can use the search, scan, and volume buttons on either your device or the speaker to skip between songs and control sound levels. To disconnect the device from your speaker, press and hold the Preset button, and look for the flashing BT light on the LCD, as it signals that your device is no longer connected.
Connecting your phone to Ryobi Radio with auxiliary cable
In these technologically advanced times, it's safe to assume that virtually every human being has a Bluetooth enabled smartphone or tablet in their pocket, handbag, or backpack. However, if you prefer to keep things old school, you may still be able to connect a device to one of Ryobi's speakers through its auxiliary input port. Here are the steps you'll need to follow to connect a device through the AUX port.
- Locate the AUX port on your Ryobi Speaker. Location may vary depending on the device.
- Turn your speaker on.
- Press the Mode button until AUX mode is highlighted.
- Connect your auxiliary cable to the headphone port on your device.
- Insert the other end of your auxiliary cable to the AUX port on your speaker.
- Music from your device should now play through the Ryobi speaker.
As in Bluetooth mode, you can use the volume buttons on either your device or the Ryobi speaker to control sound levels. It should also be noted that connecting a device with the AUX port will not charge said device's battery. Nor will your MP3 device turn off when you turn the speaker off or disconnect the auxiliary cable. Perhaps most importantly, your Ryobi speaker does not come with an auxiliary cable in the box. So, if you're looking to connect that way, you'll need to source one separately.