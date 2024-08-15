Is WD-40 A Degreaser? What You Need To Know Before Using

Given its numerous practical uses around the garage, WD-40 is one of the handiest products you can keep around. It silences squeaking joints with ease, can make for easy rust removal, and even cleans up certain surfaces with a quick spray and a swipe. Of course, there are plenty of things you should never use WD-40 on at the risk of damaging whatever surface has been exposed to it. But is it safe to assume you can use any WD-40 product as a degreaser? The answer is a bit more involved than you might think.

The regular multi-purpose WD-40 will break down and remove grease from a variety of surfaces, but as it also acts as a lubricant, it's likely to leave greasy-feeling residue behind. However, WD-40 isn't just one product, but an entire brand. That means that some offerings are much better at certain tasks than others. You should take a look at the label of your WD-40 container before getting started to see if your specific product is suitable for the degreasing task at hand.

If the WD-40 product you're working with isn't the best for degreasing and you want something you know will get the job done right, the brand can still help.