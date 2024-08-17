Porsche's Canopy Tent Is A Modern Take On The Pontiac Aztek Tent
The Pontiac Aztek was released in 2001, and it was immediately met with a negative reception among the public. The uniquely designed crossover endured criticism from expert reviewers like, "[The Aztek is] a prime candidate for the official vehicle of Weight Watchers." However, time has a funny way of providing some perspective on the past. In 2020, MotorTrend admitted, "if you can look beyond its alien exterior, the Pontiac was a decent proto-crossover, maybe even a significant and pioneering one."
One of the odd, but revered options on the Aztek was a tent, which attached to the back of the vehicle and allowed you to go camping. Suffice it to say, when Porsche of all automakers released a canopy tent similar (but superior) to the infamous Pontiac, auto and outdoor enthusiasts took notice. It wasn't only its strange looks that ultimately doomed the Pontiac's sales, there were other reasons the Aztek was a failure.
The German car camping experience
Unfortunately, after stopping production in 2005, the actual Aztek tents are exceedingly rare. One man was recently labeled a "Hero" by Jalopnik just for rescuing this classic camping add-on from a disposal area. Perhaps the short-lived crossover inspired Porsche, but the German automaker significantly expanded on the idea. Whereas the Aztek's tent used the rear of the car for camping space, and the tent stopped at the tail gate, Porsche added space beyond the vehicle.
Porsche also offers a roof tent on vehicles like the Cayenne, Macan, and Panamera, among others, but it wasn't until the automaker introduced their canopy tent that comparisons to Aztek began to surface. Either used alone, or in conjunction with the Roof Tent, the canopy tent starts at the tailgate and moves outward — creating a sizeable 2.3 by 2.3 meter area equivalent to 56-square feet of covered space. According to Porsche, "the canopy tent is also a perfect visual extension of the Porsche Roof Tent." Of course, if you aren't completely sold on the Porsche product, there are several other impressive car roof tents to try in 2024.
Uses and pricing for Porsche's tent
Where the Roof Tent is primarily for sleeping, the canopy tent offers a place to relax during the day. Areas along the shoreline can be enjoyed without the hassle of scorching beach sand and excessive sun exposure. The appearance of rain need not ruin the experience when you can lounge within the canopy tent sipping your favorite beverage, dry and comfortable.
Porsche opted for a muted color pallet with a mountain design incorporated into the material. The canopy tent features a hand pump for setup, see-through side panels, robust ground anchors, and even a water-proof connecting piece into the car. You have some options like adding a cover over the window, the choice to fold the side panels up and out of the way, and can even setup the canopy away from the vehicle with a free-standing configuration. The Porsche canopy tent is listed for sale at €1,547, which is around $1,679. But, before you tread into the wild, don't forget to take along some accessories that are perfect for car camping.