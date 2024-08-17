Porsche's Canopy Tent Is A Modern Take On The Pontiac Aztek Tent

The Pontiac Aztek was released in 2001, and it was immediately met with a negative reception among the public. The uniquely designed crossover endured criticism from expert reviewers like, "[The Aztek is] a prime candidate for the official vehicle of Weight Watchers." However, time has a funny way of providing some perspective on the past. In 2020, MotorTrend admitted, "if you can look beyond its alien exterior, the Pontiac was a decent proto-crossover, maybe even a significant and pioneering one."

One of the odd, but revered options on the Aztek was a tent, which attached to the back of the vehicle and allowed you to go camping. Suffice it to say, when Porsche of all automakers released a canopy tent similar (but superior) to the infamous Pontiac, auto and outdoor enthusiasts took notice. It wasn't only its strange looks that ultimately doomed the Pontiac's sales, there were other reasons the Aztek was a failure.