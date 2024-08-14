Can You Lease A Motorcycle? (And Is It Even Worth It?)

Leasing is a concept that has been in the car world for decades. As common as leasing a car is, it's a topic that doesn't come up very often in conversations about motorcycles. Part of the reason is that motorcycles tend to be cheaper than cars, making paying for them more manageable. As a result, fewer people view leasing one as a necessity. While leasing a bike isn't as common as leasing an SUV or pickup truck, it can be done. However, you'll have to do a little footwork to find a dealership with a leasing program.

If you have your eyes on an expensive motorcycle from a major brand but don't want to keep it for a long time, leasing can make sense. Since you won't own the bike outright when the leasing term ends, the monthly payments are often lower, making it possible to get more bike for your money, albeit for a limited amount of time. When deciding whether to lease a motorcycle, thinking about some of the questions you'd ask if you were going to lease a car can be helpful in figuring out if it's the right choice for you.