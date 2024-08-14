How Much Does Makita's MAC5200 Weigh & What Kind Of Oil Does It Take?
An air compressor, a tool to complete your workshop pneumatic setup, can be the machine that makes or breaks your ability to get the job done. You want one powerful enough to run even your strongest top-rated air tools. Makita's MAC5200 is one choice amongst several of the tool company's air compressors. Besides being a strong candidate with a three HP motor that produces 6.5 CFM at 90 PSI, it's also portable — a nice feature for such a heavy tool.
The single air tank Makita MAC5200 has a net weight of 88 pounds. However, you don't have to try to lug this heavy unit around without assistance. The product comes with rugged wheels and a folding handle, so you can easily drag it to the job instead of bringing the job to the air compressor or spending money on an unnecessary long hose. However, if you have a longer air hose, the tool also features an air hose wrap that can handle up to 50 feet of 3/8 inch hose.
You can purchase this air compressor from Home Depot and Amazon for $459. It received a 4.6 out of five star rating from over 700 reviewers, many of which left positive written reviews. One reviewer even stated that the wheels are large enough to pull the air compressor up a set of stairs with no difficulty and down with a bit of practice.
Makita's MAC5200 is picky about its oil
It is essential to keep air compressors maintained. Because the Makita MAC5200 has an oil-lubricated pump, maintenance includes changing the oil and replacing it with the correct type of oil. The MAC5200 manual recommends changing the oil every 300 hours of use or every three months, whichever comes first.
It's important to understand that using an air compressor in different average temperatures is going to require you to use different SAE and ISO viscosities. This is because the colder the air temperature is, the thinner the oil needs to be. Depending on where you live, you'll probably more often find yourself in the 33-79 degrees Fahrenheit range of average temperature, which means you should be using SAE 20W/ISO 68 oil. However, if the ambient temperature is going to stay between 3-32 degrees Fahrenheit, you should use the thinner SAE 10W/ISO 32 oil. Above 80 degrees Fahrenheit needs the thicker SAE 30W/ISO 100 oil.
Though an oil-lubricated air compressor requires an extra step of maintenance, it can have more benefits than an oil-free one. One reviewer states that because this air compressor is oil-lubricated, it is a bit louder than the oil-free units. However, it makes a deeper sound compared to the oil-free air compressor's high-pitched whines, so it's easier on the ears. The dBA is still pretty high at 90, though, so we'd recommend wearing ear protection when using Makita's MAC5200 or other top brands for air compressors.