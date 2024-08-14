How Much Does Makita's MAC5200 Weigh & What Kind Of Oil Does It Take?

An air compressor, a tool to complete your workshop pneumatic setup, can be the machine that makes or breaks your ability to get the job done. You want one powerful enough to run even your strongest top-rated air tools. Makita's MAC5200 is one choice amongst several of the tool company's air compressors. Besides being a strong candidate with a three HP motor that produces 6.5 CFM at 90 PSI, it's also portable — a nice feature for such a heavy tool.

The single air tank Makita MAC5200 has a net weight of 88 pounds. However, you don't have to try to lug this heavy unit around without assistance. The product comes with rugged wheels and a folding handle, so you can easily drag it to the job instead of bringing the job to the air compressor or spending money on an unnecessary long hose. However, if you have a longer air hose, the tool also features an air hose wrap that can handle up to 50 feet of 3/8 inch hose.

You can purchase this air compressor from Home Depot and Amazon for $459. It received a 4.6 out of five star rating from over 700 reviewers, many of which left positive written reviews. One reviewer even stated that the wheels are large enough to pull the air compressor up a set of stairs with no difficulty and down with a bit of practice.

