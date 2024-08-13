The Best 35mm Film For Still Life Photography In 2024

People may get a little caught up on which 35mm camera they should buy or which lenses are essential to their arsenal, as both are necessary to take your skills to the next level. However, what is arguably more important is selecting the right 35mm film to go inside that camera.

Films differ from each other in their film grain, color production, and light sensitivity, and if you take a picture of the same thing with 10 different films, you are going to get 10 wildly different pictures. You probably are not going to use the same film to shoot a pastural landscape as you are a person's portrait in a studio. When it comes to still life photography, the answer for what film you should use is a little complicated.

People shoot still life pictures in a wide variety of ways. You could be shooting in a controlled studio environment or outside on a sunny day. You could want to shoot in color or black and white. You could want to get the most naturalistic colors imaginable or use the trappings of still life to push the artifice in a creative way. Whatever still life style you want to employ, there is a film out there for you. Based on my own experience with film and the opinions of other publications and photographers, here are six different films you'll want to check out for your still life photography.

