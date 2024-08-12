Is Ford Planning To Build A Four-Door Mustang Sedan?

More than 100 years after the Ford Motor Company released its first production car, the Model T, it continues to rank among the most legendary vehicles the American automaker has ever built. Even if the Model T ranks higher on the list of Ford's best-selling vehicles, though, it's safe to say that the Mustang rivals it in terms of iconic status in the Ford lineup.

The Mustang has obviously been part of Ford's stable of vehicles for much longer than the Model T was, with the manufacturer keeping the beloved pony car in production since its 1964 debut at the World's Fair in New York. Over the ensuing six decades, the Mustang has gone through many generations and redesigns. But if recent comments from current Ford CEO Jim Farley are true, the automaker's celebrated sports coupe may soon see one of its most radical design shifts yet, with a four-door model apparently not out of the question.

Farley alluded to the possibility of a four door Mustang in a chat with Autocar in May 2024. "Could we do other Mustang body forms – a four-door or whatever?" Farley asked hypothetically. "I believe we could, as long as these models have all the performance and attitude of the original." That's far from confirmation that Ford's design team is working up a four-door build for the Mustang, which has historically, hit the streets only as a coupe. Still, the possibility of such a dramatic change in style is likely enough to inspire serious discourse among the Mustang-loving masses.

