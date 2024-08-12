Is Ford Planning To Build A Four-Door Mustang Sedan?
More than 100 years after the Ford Motor Company released its first production car, the Model T, it continues to rank among the most legendary vehicles the American automaker has ever built. Even if the Model T ranks higher on the list of Ford's best-selling vehicles, though, it's safe to say that the Mustang rivals it in terms of iconic status in the Ford lineup.
The Mustang has obviously been part of Ford's stable of vehicles for much longer than the Model T was, with the manufacturer keeping the beloved pony car in production since its 1964 debut at the World's Fair in New York. Over the ensuing six decades, the Mustang has gone through many generations and redesigns. But if recent comments from current Ford CEO Jim Farley are true, the automaker's celebrated sports coupe may soon see one of its most radical design shifts yet, with a four-door model apparently not out of the question.
Farley alluded to the possibility of a four door Mustang in a chat with Autocar in May 2024. "Could we do other Mustang body forms – a four-door or whatever?" Farley asked hypothetically. "I believe we could, as long as these models have all the performance and attitude of the original." That's far from confirmation that Ford's design team is working up a four-door build for the Mustang, which has historically, hit the streets only as a coupe. Still, the possibility of such a dramatic change in style is likely enough to inspire serious discourse among the Mustang-loving masses.
Ford is reportedly not looking to re-invent the Ford Mustang with a four-door build
Despite the chatter, and the potential backlash that might accompany the arrival of a four-door Mustang, it's worth noting that there already is a Mustang-badged four-door vehicle in the Ford lineup — the all-electric Mach E. However, that model is classed more as an SUV, and that may be why Ford CEO Jim Farley seemingly ignored it in the course of his conversation with Autocar. In a similar vein, Farley also told the site that Ford will likely never make an all-electric Mustang, which the Mach-E technically is.
Ignoring the semantics, Farley did clarify that the company would not be looking to take any of the edge out of the muscled-up Mustang brand if it did set out to develop a four-door model. "Ford will never build a Mustang that isn't a Mustang," Farley told Autocar, signifying that he is well aware of the gravity the brand name carries in the sports car arena. Whatever the future holds for the Mustang brand, it would seem that, at least for now, Ford has no immediate plans to actually make and market a four-door version of its most iconic sports car.