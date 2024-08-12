Can A Chevy Bolt Charge At A Tesla Supercharger?

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular every year, and by 2035, EVs should be the only new cars available in most countries in the European Union and much of the United States. Government mandates pushing internal combustion-engine-powered cars to the shoulder are coming despite the lack of sufficient charging infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. That is changing, though; the fast-growing Tesla Supercharger network now has more than 2,000 stations in the United States alone, according to ScrapeHero.

The Chevrolet Bolt first appeared on the EV scene in 2016, and its low price and range of over 200 miles made it instantly popular. According to Good Car Bad Car, Chevy sold more than 100,000 Bolts from 2017 through 2021, but GM came close to discontinuing the model last year. In April of 2023, Chevy announced it would be dropping the Bolt and Bolt EUV, but buyers rallied behind the affordable models, snapping up almost 50,000 through the third quarter, according to CNBC.

That was more Bolts than had been sold in 2020 and 2021 combined, and GM had no choice but to change its plan. The Bolt got a reprieve last Fall, which will include a move to GM's Ultium battery system for 2025. The new Bolt will also get North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging ports to replace the current Combined Charging System (CCS) format.

