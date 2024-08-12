How To Fix Kernel Security Check Failure In Windows

The Kernel Security Check Failure is a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error that commonly occurs on devices running on Windows 11 and Windows 10. It generally means that one or more of your system files is corrupted and failed the compatibility or integrity check. This error can happen anytime while you are using your computer, but most users have experienced it while playing games — such as "Counter-Strike" — on their device. Experiencing this error can lead to a disruption in work, data loss, and frustration.

There are several reasons this error could arise on your PC. Corrupted or deleted system files are generally the main culprits. Alternatively, not updating Windows or your system drivers for a long time may be another reason, with corrupted or outdated drivers causing an error. Conflicts with software, especially security solutions, can also cause BSOD.

Other than that, hardware issues like faulty RAM, hard disk errors, or loose connections can also lead to Kernel Security Check Failure. Thankfully, there are a series of solutions you can apply to fix this error and resume the normal functioning of your PC. Let's start with some basic checks.