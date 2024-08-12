What Do You Get With Harbor Freight's Extended Service Protection?

When it comes to building a toolbox, there's a lot more to consider than which tools you want at your disposal. There's the matter of choosing the right brand, and, perhaps most importantly, the cost. Tools can be expensive, especially if you want something that will continue to get the job done for years after you buy. Of course, there's always the chance that your tools will malfunction in some way or even break along the way, leaving you with no choice but to seek a replacement. That is, unless you're covered by Harbor Freight Extended Service Protection.

Harbor Freight's Extended Service Protection plans have you covered in a variety of ways. Tool unexpectedly break down? You have the option to have it quickly repaired or fully replaced in-store. Tool fail due to a power surge or regular use? No problem, you're covered either way. You're covered for a long while, too, seeing as the Extended Service Protection plan kicks in once the manufacturer's warranty expires. Plans come in at one to two years of product protection, vary in cost from tool to tool, and can be purchased in-store or online at checkout.

Even better, Harbor Freight's Extended Service Protection plans cover a wide swath of products.