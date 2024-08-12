What Do You Get With Harbor Freight's Extended Service Protection?
When it comes to building a toolbox, there's a lot more to consider than which tools you want at your disposal. There's the matter of choosing the right brand, and, perhaps most importantly, the cost. Tools can be expensive, especially if you want something that will continue to get the job done for years after you buy. Of course, there's always the chance that your tools will malfunction in some way or even break along the way, leaving you with no choice but to seek a replacement. That is, unless you're covered by Harbor Freight Extended Service Protection.
Harbor Freight's Extended Service Protection plans have you covered in a variety of ways. Tool unexpectedly break down? You have the option to have it quickly repaired or fully replaced in-store. Tool fail due to a power surge or regular use? No problem, you're covered either way. You're covered for a long while, too, seeing as the Extended Service Protection plan kicks in once the manufacturer's warranty expires. Plans come in at one to two years of product protection, vary in cost from tool to tool, and can be purchased in-store or online at checkout.
Even better, Harbor Freight's Extended Service Protection plans cover a wide swath of products.
Numerous Harbor Freight tools are eligible for coverage
There's some debate regarding Harbor Freight's Extended Service Protection plans and if they're worth the extra money. On one hand, it's great to have the added assurance that if something goes wrong with one of your tools, even long after you purchased it, and the manufacturer's warranty is up. On the other hand, if you don't get a lot of use out of your tools, and if you don't take advantage of Harbor Freight's coupons, deals, and discounts, you could be spending more than you need to on insurance you don't quite need. Regardless of where you stand on the overall debate, there's no denying that Harbor Freight offers Extended Service Protection on an impressive amount of different tools.
Even though the Extended Service Protection plan might not be right for all of your tools, odds are there could be a specific few you'd want to insure. The plans have various tool categories covered, including power and electrical, battery-powered, gas-powered, solar-powered, and hydraulics. Not to mention, they're also good for items that don't quite fit the tool description, like storage containers such as toolboxes and solar-powered accessories. You'd be hard-pressed to find something that couldn't have Extended Service Protection added onto it.
All in all, the Harbor Freight's Extended Service Protection plans might not be for everyone, nor for every tool in your garage or workplace, but in certain instances, the coverage they can bring is well-worth the added cost.