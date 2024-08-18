Is Harley-Davidson Going All Electric? What To Expect From Future Models

Founded in 1903 by William Harley and Walter, Arthur, and William Davidson, Harley-Davidson is a famous American brand with a massive presence all around the world. For most people, when they hear the words Harley-Davidson, the first thing that comes to mind is powerful, loud, roaring motorcycles — and Harley-Davidson has indeed produced some of the most iconic motorcycles in history. However, this perception could change in the not-so-distant future.

With an estimated market cap of nearly $5 billion, Harley-Davidson is also a thriving company that is always looking for ways to innovate, expand, and enter new markets. Out of both necessity and ambition, Harley-Davidson might become all-electric at some point. As unlikely as that may seem, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz appears set on making it happen.

What exactly does that mean? Will Harley-Davidson actually switch to producing exclusively electric motorcycles and, if yes, when will that transformation take place? There is no need to speculate, Zeitz addressed these questions in a recent interview. Here's what he had to say.