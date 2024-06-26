The Big Way Government Incentives Might Actually Be Hurting EV Adoption

Electric vehicles are better for the environment than cars with internal combustion engines. They also produce less noise, perform well, and typically offer advanced technological features. While EVs do have higher upfront costs compared to traditional cars, subsidies and tax incentives can make them a worthwhile investment.

For example, the Clean Vehicle Tax Credit offers a tax credit of up to $7,500. As of 2024, this tax credit can be used at the point of sale, which should definitely incentivize at least some Americans to make the switch from their car with an internal combustion engine to a more environmentally friendly option.

According to the Department of Energy, there are around 3.3 million registered electric vehicles in the United States. There is little doubt that this number will continue growing at a healthy pace in the coming years, which should be good news if we plan to tackle climate change in any meaningful way. However, some experts believe the government is actually hurting EV adoption. We spoke with Dr. Laine Mears, Automotive Manufacturing Chair at Clemson University, to get his opinion.