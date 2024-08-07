What Engine Powered The 1973 Pontiac Firebird & How Much Is One Worth Today?

Hardcore fans will know that Pontiac introduced the Firebird in 1967 in an attempt to take market share from the iconic pony car, the Ford Mustang, which was then still in its first generation. The 1973 Firebird came with four distinct engine choices. The standard engine on the base Firebird was a 250-cubic-inch straight-six with a Rochester single-barrel carburetor. This engine produced an even 100 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque, pushing it sluggishly from 0 to 60 in 14.1 seconds.

Performance-minded buyers could opt for a 350-cubic-inch V8 that put out 150 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque, getting the Firebird from 0 to 60 in just under 10 seconds. That same engine was standard on the Firebird Esprit, which delivered a similar 0-60 time. The 1973 Firebird Formula came standard with the 350-inch V8 with the two-barrel carburetor, but that engine was tuned to make 175 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. With the four-speed manual gearbox, it could hustle from 0 to 60 in 8.8 seconds and got about 13.4 miles per gallon.

Those buying the 1973 Firebird Formula could also opt to get a 400-inch V8 that made 230 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. This engine got the four-speed Firebird Formula from 0 to 60 in seven seconds flat. In comparison, the 1973 version of the Trans Am — the Firebird's high-performance variant — got a massive 455-cubic-inch V8 that cranked out 250 horsepower and 370 pound-feet of torque, which drove it from 0 to 60 in 6.8 seconds.

