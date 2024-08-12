Is Your Netflix Too Quiet? Here Are 4 Ways To Fix It

If you've found yourself turning on the captions more often than usual while watching Netflix, you're not alone. At times, it seems that no matter how high you turn up your volume, what you're watching either never gets loud enough or, even worse, switches between near-whisper silent chatter and ear-splitting loud music.

Streming services have changed the manner in which they mix audio in recent years, with these services gradually moving away from broadcast standard mixing and adopting techniques closer to that of cinematic sound mixing, according to Production Experts. Netflix is among them. While hearing more subtle dialogue and sounds isn't hard in a movie theater equipped to enhance such audio, the speakers of most TVs lack such capabilities, meaning a lot of those quieter sounds will get lost while louder ones get more abrasive.

As annoying as this can be, it's not an impossible issue to combat. However, how you go about tackling the issue depends on the kind of device where you're watching Netflix. So if you feel like you're hard of hearing while watching Netflix lately, keep reading to learn how to get your hearing back on your specific device.

