What Is 'Pin To Featured' On Facebook?

Say what you want about Facebook and how its news feed algorithm sometimes needs tweaking — it's still one of the best avenues for reaching out to people who share the same interests as you. Whether you have a business to promote or a hobby or fandom you'd like to share with fellow enthusiasts, there are at least two things you can do to benefit your passions: start a Facebook page or group.

As an owner, administrator, or moderator of a Facebook page or group, you have access to special features that give you varying levels of control over what happens within your online community. For instance, you can enable the ability for someone to post anonymously in your Facebook group and be the only one who knows their identity. You can also award fan badges to users who interact with your Facebook page's content the most. Facebook pages and Facebook groups have a few features in common. One that you ought to explore is called "Pin to Featured."