What Do The Numbers In Rally Mean? Understanding The Chaos Of Co-Drivers' Pace Notes

Rally events have been around for more than a century and provide a means for drivers' to truly test their mettle while entertaining crowds of onlookers. Rallying has never been without a dose of extreme risk, especially during the Group B era that created some of the gnarliest racecars that were eventually banned, like the infamous Ford RS200. If you can't manage to catch a rally in person, some events are televised, and motorsport video games continue to be a staple in the medium. On Steam, the popular online gaming platform, DiRT Rally 2.0 earned $26,077,494, according to Steam-Revenue-Calculator.com. However, many might not completely understand what the rally co-driver is saying when relaying information to the driver. For example, the numbers can indicate the severity of an upcoming turn and also distance in some cases.

These instructions are called pace notes and are created prior to the event after doing a scouting run of the course. These pace notes are quickly written on notebook paper, which the co-driver then reads from and can look like this: "Jmp ! > R 3 opens to 40." Fortunately, pace notes aren't as complex as they may seem, and once you learn how to interpret them, watching a real event will be more enjoyable, and your performance in games like DiRT Rally 2.0 can improve.