How Much Horsepower Does A 1968 Pontiac Grand Prix Have & How Many Were Made?

Big cars perform best with powerful engines, and in 1968 the best way to extract power from under a car's hood was to add cubic inches. Pontiac did just that for the final years of the second-generation Grand Prix by increasing the displacement of its 389 and 421-cubic-inch V8s. 1968 represents one of the best Pontiac Grand Prix years for a few reasons. It was the last to use General Motors' B-body platform with a 121-inch wheelbase, had a unique style unlike the 1967 or 1969 Grand Prix (although it carried over the hidden headlights that Pontiac introduced the previous year), and offered a choice between a 400 cubic-inch or 428 cubic-inch Pontiac V8s.

Advertisement

Horsepower ratings for the 400 cubic-inch V8 equipped with a two-barrel carburetor weren't necessarily awe-inspiring, only delivering around 265 ponies to push the 4,000+ pound hardtop coupe around. Opting for the four-barrel carburetor atop the Pontiac 400 increased power to 350 horsepower, inspiring a little more awe. Performance worthy of standing among its muscle car era peers came with the four-barrel 428 cubic-inch Pontiac V8, delivering 375 horsepower or up to 390 hp with the High Output version. While the advertised horsepower ratings may or may not be accurate, the HO 428 is generally considered one of the most powerful engines from Pontiac.

[Featured image by Rleach012013 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]

Advertisement