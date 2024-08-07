WhatsApp Check Marks Explained: What Do One And Two Checks Mean?

If you're new to WhatsApp, our basic guide to this giant messaging app can help you get off on the right foot. Once you start texting with the service, one of the first things you'll notice are the check marks that show up next to your messages after you hit send. If you send a text and a single gray check mark appears, that means the message has been successfully sent from your device and arrived at WhatsApp's servers. You might think that means you can kick back and relax because the recipient has received your message. However, that's not true. You'll have to wait for two check marks to appear next to your text to confirm the recipient has received your message on their phone or other device. Until those two check marks appear, your message is still in transit.

Advertisement

If the person you're sending the message to is connected to the internet, the two check marks should appear immediately. However, there are several reasons delivery of your message might be delayed, including the recipient's phone and linked devices being off, not being connected to the internet, or other network issues. If several hours or days have passed without your message going through, it's possible the recipient has blocked you. WhatsApp group chats work similarly; however, the two check marks won't appear until everyone in the group has received the message on their device.