What Was The Maginot Line And Why Did It Fail In WWII?

The Maginot Line was to be France's Great Wall, but with modern adaptions. The over 280 mile line ran along the border between France and its neighbors, Germany and Belgium, with the strongest fortifications running along the Franco-German front. Costing the French government over 3 billion Francs to construct, the Maginot Line was not one continuous wall, but rather a series of fortifications.

The fortifications themselves were to be a defense in design, and their intent was that the system of fortresses, bunkers, pillboxes, and shelters would deter an enemy due to its strength. At the least, the idea was that they could tie up an advancing army enough to allow the French military to mobilize and counter the threat before it could advance into France. The defensive network consisted of 142 bunkers or artillery forts, 352 casemates and 5,000 blockhouses. The mainline bunkers closest to the German frontier had 12-foot thick concrete front facing walls, with mine laden fields in front as well as vehicle and tank obstacles such as iron girders.

In the event that the enemy got behind the frontline, then they would be faced with bell turrets made up of 75 to 135mm retractable guns and multitudes of anti-tank, mortar and machine gun emplacements. All of these were linked by underground tunnels and a dedicated telephone system, which allowed for the safe movement of troops between fortifications and posts. The entire network of defenses by May 1940 would be manned by nearly two million French troops.

