An Exploding Star Is About To Be Visible From Earth: Here's When You Can See It

A German man named Burchard first discovered T Coronae Borealis 800 years ago in 1217 while looking up at the Northern Crown, a horseshoe-shaped curve of stars west of the Hercules constellation. He described the event as, "a faint star that for a time shone with great light." Look for the two brightest stars in the northern hemisphere. Those stars are known as Arcturus and Vega. If observers trace a straight line from one of the stars to the other, they will find Hercules and the Corona Borealis.

Astronomers don't know the exact day or even the time this recurring nova will take place, but there are signs that it is coming. Celestial bodies experience what's known as the pre-eruption dip, a sudden decrease in brightness that happens about a year before erupting. The American Association of Variable Star Observers (AAVSO) noticed T CrB faded in March 2023. Bradley E Schaefer, Professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy at Louisiana State University told ABC News, "it's going to be one of the brightest stars in the sky." The explosion should be visible for "only a couple of days."

This white dwarf is typically at magnitude +10, which isn't bright enough for observers to see without a telescope. However, it will jump to magnitude +2 when it erupts. So, if you don't see the star at first, you will definitely see it when it explodes. You can bet that NASA will be using its newest space telescope to watch the event.