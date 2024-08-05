When Was The Last Pontiac GTO Model-Year Made And How Rare Are They?

There aren't many car models as celebrated as the Pontiac GTO. It was unleashed on the public in 1964 after then-Pontiac division chief John Delorean figured out a way to shoehorn a 389 cubic inch V8 into a car that weighed less than 3,500 pounds. The GTO immediately inspired a No.4 hit song by Ronny and the Daytonas that was later covered by The Beach Boys and Rodney and the Brunettes, a band fronted by Los Angeles DJ Rodney Bingenheimer. The model also appeared in hundreds of Hollywood productions from "I Dream of Jeannie" and Bullitt" to "Better Call Saul" and "Dazed and Confused."

A special "The Judge" edition was released in 1969 as a tribute to a famous Sammy Davis Jr. character on "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-in." The GTO outlived the muscle car era, which fizzled out in the mid-'70s after new fuel economy and emissions standards drove American buyers into smaller and more fuel efficient cars.

[Featured image by Button74 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-By 4.0]