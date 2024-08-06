How To Power Your Raspberry Pi With A Battery

For fans of do it yourself tech projects, the bang for your buck single board computer (SBC) that is the Raspberry Pi has been a game changer. All Pi boards feature a Broadcom system on a chip with an ARM-based CPU and VideoCore GPU, which get pretty impressive results, especially relative to the low retail price. Even the most powerful version of the Pi, the step-up model of the Raspberry Pi 5 with 8GB of RAM, retails for just $80, while the smaller and less powerful Raspberry Pi Zero tops out at $15. Which is best for you depends on what you're doing: Something intended to be a cheap general purpose computer is probably best off with a Pi 5, while physically smaller projects and those requiring a lot less computing power can work with the Raspberry Pi Zero.

Advertisement

Many of these projects don't have a need for portability and can easily be powered via a USB cable plugged into a charger/wall wart. However, the more experimental and adventurous you are, though, you might need more freedom. Maybe you don't want to be tied down, or you're programming something that needs to be able to move freely like a robot or a race car, or perhaps you need to set up security cameras in areas without easy access to wall outlets. In those cases, you need the ability to run your Raspberry Pi on battery power. There are a few ways to do this, so let's explore each of them.