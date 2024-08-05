OEM Vs. ODM Explained: Why The Two Terms For Tech Manufacturers Are So Confusing

If you've been following tech media long enough, an acronym that you've probably seen a lot is "OEM," short for original equipment manufacturer. Depending on the context, you might either see it used correctly, in strict obedience to its actual definition, or in a more colloquial way that isn't necessarily accurate. More formally, an OEM is a company that makes a product for another company that slaps its own brand on it.

In computers, the definition is expanded somewhat, often in confusing ways. Broadly speaking, in computing, the definition is often flipped from the original version, with "OEM" referring to the entity that bought, assembled, branded, and resold the devices. This is why you sometimes see major PC brands like Dell, Lenovo, or HP called "OEMs," even though they don't fit the traditional definition. "OEM software," meanwhile, refers to software preinstalled on a device by a computer company that would be deemed an "OEM" under that newer definition. That's confusing enough, but how does the related term "original design manufacturer" (ODM) fit in?