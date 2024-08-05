The Three Different Types Of Light Meter For Film Photography Explained

Gauging the amount of light that's in a scene is one of the most fundamental and important skills for a photographer to have. Knowing how to set the exposure on a camera will produce a picture that's neither underexposed nor overexposed. Light meters are a godsend for photographers, as they tell them how much light is either falling onto the subject of the shot or reflecting back at the camera. Having that information helps determine the best shutter speed, aperture, and ISO settings to use.

A light meter is one of the many hidden features on a modern DSLR, making the photographer's job significantly easier when setting the camera's exposure. Even some older film cameras have built-in light meters, but a handheld meter is ideal for the most accurate results. While there are only two types of light to measure (incident and reflective), there are three types of meters a photographer can use: incident, spot, and in-camera reflective.

Light meters are most beneficial for those using an analog camera over a digital one because they lack a screen that can show exposure results on demand. Film doesn't allow as much trial and error on the fly since it has to be developed in a dark room long after the photoshoot has taken place. For those budding photographers who love their film or just want more accurate results with their DSLRs, here are the three different light meters you will want to familiarize yourself with.