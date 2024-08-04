How The LVT-4 Water Buffalo Transformed Pacific Warfare In WWII

Imperial Japanese military actions in China (which the U.S. supported) in 1937, their bombing of the U.S.S. Panay (which killed three people) the same year, and their establishment of the Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere in August 1940, made it obvious to some in the U.S. that it was only a matter of time before we were at war with them. This in turn meant island fighting and to do that, the U.S. needed the capability to get troops ashore over the jagged rocks and coral reefs that were rife throughout the Pacific where the fighting was likely to occur. The Marine Corps took the lead, knowing that the typical Higgins boat landing craft would not survive such conditions, and therefore sought out an alternative.

They would find the 1935 creation of engineer Donald Roebling: A rescue vehicle named the Alligator to be used in the swamps of Florida. Melding the buoyancy of a boat with terrain-crossing tracks, the LVT (Landing Vehicle Tracked) was exactly what the Marines needed, and contracted Roebling in 1940 to develop a military version. The first military version, the LVT-1 arrived in 1941 boasting a top speed of 12 mph, a choice of either two .30 caliber machine guns or two .50 caliber heavy machine guns and with a capacity to transport between 18 and 24 combat troops.

One year later in 1942, the LVT-2 arrived with improvements in hull shape, the suspension system, and the swapping of the engine with the crew cabin from the front to the back. In April 1943 the third version, the LVT-3 Bushmaster, introduced a rear, hydraulic ramp for the first time, along with two Cadillac engines that allowed the craft to travel up to 14 mph on land and 7 mph at sea.