How To Sign Out Of Netflix On A Roku Device

Roku makes some of the most popular streaming devices, and, owing to the expansive list of models available, it's quite easy to find a Roku device that works best for your TV. In just a matter of minutes, you can transform your old television into a smart one, fully equipped with the goodness that digital streaming platforms bring.

Given how mainstream Netflix has become, we wouldn't blame anyone who uses a Roku just for streaming their favorite movies and TV shows on it. Some models even come with a dedicated Netflix button on their remotes. While the convenience of on-demand platforms is immeasurable, leaving them signed in on a device that you share with others isn't the best idea. Not only do you risk others leeching off of your subscription, but the suggestions on your Netflix account may be one movie or show away from being scrambled.

You can always create new profiles for different members of your family — but sometimes it's easier to just log out of your Netflix account for peace of mind. Doing so is quite simple, and depending on which Roku device you own, signing out of Netflix can be accomplished in a few steps.