How To Automatically Change Your iPhone Lockscreen Wallpaper

Instead of a monotonous, staid wallpaper lock screen, you could be greeted by a photo of your favorite person or shots from your last vacation every time you pick up your iPhone. This is thanks to the Photo Shuffle feature on iOS 16 and later, which lets you turn your iPhone lock screen into a slideshow of your coolest photos. Photo Shuffle will scan your library for wallpaper-worthy shots, sometimes throw on some sharp edits, then share them on your lock screen on a schedule of your choosing. It's similar to the old Mac screensaver feature, but cooler.

Depending on the contents of your gallery, you'll be able to select the categories of photos you want to see: people, nature, pets, or cities you've visited. These are automatically selected by Apple's in-app algorithm, but if you don't like its picks, you can handpick the photos you want shuffled.

Photo Shuffle puts the fun in functional, and it also gets points for being convenient. You don't have to comb through your gallery for a new wallpaper, and you can set yourself up for a pleasant surprise each time it is changed. Here's how to use the feature: