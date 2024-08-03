One Of The Only Pontiac REVs In Existence Was Nearly Destroyed By GM

When the Pontiac REV was initially spotted rotting away in a parking lot, it was in pretty rough shape. It sat snuggly between a Cadillac Lyriq and Cadillac XT4 for who knows how long with one of its taillight covers and the Pontiac badge missing. By the time it arrived at the Pontiac Transportation Museum, the wheels, tires, hood, and windshield were nowhere to be found and there was extensive damage to the body.

The good news is, the folks at the museum seek to restore it to its former glory, no matter how tall of an order that may seem. Not only is it in unfavorable shape, but seeing as it's a concept car, there are only a few replicas out there to work off of. Employees at the Pontiac Transportation Museum certainly have their work cut out for them, but considering their dedication to the brand, surely they'll find a way to bring the REV back from the brink.

Is the 2001 Pontiac REV one of the coolest concept cars of all time? Most wouldn't put it on their personal list, but that doesn't mean it deserves to be relegated to the dump. It's still a part of Pontiac's history, even if it never made it to the assembly line. The Pontiac Transportation Museum is doing the right thing by keeping it around and attempting to revive it for modern appreciation.