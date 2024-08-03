One Of The Only Pontiac REVs In Existence Was Nearly Destroyed By GM
Pontiac was a notable division of General Motors for years before it closed its doors in 2010. Throughout its run in the automobile world, it produced several notable vehicles, from the illustrious Pontiac GTO — a car commonly thought to be the same as the Pontiac LeMans — to the Pontiac Firebird. While these rides and others are more than worthy of praise and discussion, one would be remiss not to highlight the brand's concept vehicles. One of the most fascinating is the Pontiac REV: a 2001 concept car made in minuscule numbers, with one of them nearly being destroyed by GM itself.
Yes, one of these few forgotten rally-inspired Pontiac concept sports cars with sliding rear doors was almost tossed into the scrap heap. In a report from Car and Driver in May 2024, the REV was spotted sitting in a General Motors scrapyard, presumably awaiting demolition. The vehicle was previously revealed at a Chicago, Illinois auto show all the way back in 2001, where it was put on display as one of Pontiac's potential exciting offerings in the new millennium. Thankfully, Car and Driver later shared the following month that this piece of Pontiac history was saved before it could be destroyed forever, finding a new home at the Pontiac Transportation Museum. In addition to being saved from a grim fate, the REV is set to get a new lease on life as well.
The rare Pontiac REV is set for restoration
When the Pontiac REV was initially spotted rotting away in a parking lot, it was in pretty rough shape. It sat snuggly between a Cadillac Lyriq and Cadillac XT4 for who knows how long with one of its taillight covers and the Pontiac badge missing. By the time it arrived at the Pontiac Transportation Museum, the wheels, tires, hood, and windshield were nowhere to be found and there was extensive damage to the body.
The good news is, the folks at the museum seek to restore it to its former glory, no matter how tall of an order that may seem. Not only is it in unfavorable shape, but seeing as it's a concept car, there are only a few replicas out there to work off of. Employees at the Pontiac Transportation Museum certainly have their work cut out for them, but considering their dedication to the brand, surely they'll find a way to bring the REV back from the brink.
Is the 2001 Pontiac REV one of the coolest concept cars of all time? Most wouldn't put it on their personal list, but that doesn't mean it deserves to be relegated to the dump. It's still a part of Pontiac's history, even if it never made it to the assembly line. The Pontiac Transportation Museum is doing the right thing by keeping it around and attempting to revive it for modern appreciation.