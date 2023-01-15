This Forgotten Pontiac Sports Car Was A Rally Car-Inspired Concept With Sliding Rear Doors

Pontiac showed off its rally-inspired REV concept car at all the big auto shows in 2001 to great applause and fanfare. The Detroit car maker envisioned that everyone would want a "go-anywhere" all-wheel-drive with an adjustable suspension that was sporty and capable of carrying passengers and cargo alike. Honestly, it's not very different from the Piranha concept the automaker unveiled just a year earlier.

The REV featured a lot of unique design features that showed off the flexibility of this vehicle's rally car design, including the ability to raise the car two inches (while moving) if you wanted to take it off-road. The carbon fiber composite fenders and the rocker panels would reportedly absorb blows from a rough and tumble ride without a dent or paint chip. It sported a large sunroof and built-in roof rack that could carry skis, surfboards, or mountain bikes. The all-wheel drive spun 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels to help get across any obstacles (via Allcarindex.com).

Inside was a dashboard and door panels made of more carbon fiber composite. A futuristic chrome-shrouded LCD gauge cluster sat above the steering column, and the driver could personalize and configure each of the three gauges to show different stats based on needs (via Ultimatecarpage.com).

Four Lycra-covered molded bucket seats made of (more) carbon fiber were wrapped in the same gel-type padding found on a typical bike seat, ostensibly to soften blows while rutting over all the trails Pontiac wanted you to drive this car on. Four-point safety harnesses kept passengers locked tight in their seats (via Ultimatecarpage.com).