What Does SR Mean For Nissan Models?

Every automaker makes different styles of the same car for consumers, often including variations in performance, styling, and features. Mercedes, and its best models ever designed, have all had different trims identified by different letters or numbers. Its CLA Coupe comes in four different trims, from the base model to the AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ Coupe, all with varying price tags. Nissan does the same thing with its cars.

Sedans like the Nissan Sentra come in different tiers; with S being the base model, SV as the middle tier, and SR being the premium trim. However, other Nissan models such as the Altima — one of the many models made in the U.S. — have more than three trims, and SR is merely one of the mid-level tiers. What sets the SR version of a car apart from other Nissans?

Though there's no official acronym or meaning behind it, the "SR" trim is considered sportier than other variants, and comes with a few premium features not found on lower tiers. Nissan currently offers an SR version of all of its sedans, as well as an SR version of the Kicks crossover. None of its trucks or any other vehicle it manufacturers has an SR version. The Sentra didn't have an SR trim until 2016, joining the Versa Note, Altima, and Maxima. Of course, if you want the sportiest car Nissan has to offer, there's always the GT-R, which the automaker is discontinuing in 2025.