You Might Still Have An iPhone Charger With A Green Dot On It - Here's What It Means

If you're an Apple loyalist and have owned several iterations of the iPhone, then you likely have a pretty sizable collection of iPhone accessories such as protective cases in a variety of sizes, and battery-charging apparatuses. Every iPhone comes with a charging cable included in the box — and until the release of the iPhone 12 in 2020, a charging brick as well. If you upgraded to the latest iPhone 15 series, you would have received a USB-C cord in lieu of the lightning cable that came with previous iPhone versions.

Apple purists who want to keep all their gadget accoutrement on brand can shop for iPhone accessories straight from the Apple Store online or in person. Nowadays, though, it's common for tech-savvy individuals to have several devices across a variety of platforms, so purchasing cables and charger heads that work for multiple machines seems like the smart move.

As you upgrade to a newer mobile device, it also makes more sense to purchase newer accessories to go with it. Before you do, though, you ought to take inventory of what you currently have and figure out which ones are worth keeping, giving away or selling, or recycling. If you've never gotten rid of old charger heads that you've acquired every time you traded in your previous iPhone, you may find one or two that bear a mysterious green dot right by the charger prongs.