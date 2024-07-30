How Many Volts Is A Motorcycle Battery And How Long Does It Take To Charge?

Motorcycles have occupied roadways around the world for a century, and it's not hard to figure out why. They're fast, they look cool, and they come in a variety of styles with loads of customization options. Additionally, they'll last you a while with proper care and upkeep, especially if you get one of the most reliable motorcycles ever built. Most run on gasoline, but keeping an eye on your fuel gauge isn't all you'll want to do when taking care of one. Among many other things, it's wise to learn about the ins and outs of motorcycle batteries as well.

When learning about motorcycle batteries, there are a handful of important details to know. First and foremost is the number of volts the average motorcycle battery has. A typical motorcycle battery is advertised at a nominal voltage of 12 volts, though bikes out there run on 6-volt electrics and, therefore, 6-volt batteries. Most motorcycles will register within the 12.6 to 12.7 volt range. This has to do with the setup of the battery itself and the number of voltage cells within. Overall, voltage readings on a motorcycle battery can range from 10 to 14 volts, with 10 indicating a needed charge and 14 indicating a charge over 90%.

With this voltage information covered, it's worth looking over how to charge a motorcycle battery and how long it should take.