What Happened To The USS Constellation Aircraft Carrier: Where Is CV-64 Now?

The USS Constellation (CV-64) was a Kitty Hawk-class supercarrier that entered into active service on Oct. 27, 1961. The carrier had a hard road to completion, losing 50 personnel when a fire broke out during construction on Dec. 19, 1950. The damages from the fire amounted to $75 million in repairs and delayed the Constellation's entry into the U.S. Navy's inventory. It took 17 hours for firefighters to quell the fire, which burned some 500 gallons of diesel that spilled throughout the vessel.

Eventually, the Constellation was completed, though it was seven months late. Despite this, the USS Constellation began sea trials, and by 1962, she was sent to the U.S. Pacific Fleet, where she entered combat following the Gulf of Tonkin incident on Aug. 4, 1964. The incident occurred during the Constellation's second deployment. She worked alongside the USS Ticonderoga to retaliate the following day.

The USS Constellation continued operating throughout the duration of the Vietnam War, providing aircraft for a variety of operations. Over time, the Constellation earned nicknames "America's Flagship," or simply, "Connie," and she served for 41 years, nine months, and 11 days. When it came time for the Constellation to end its service, she was towed to Brownsville, TX, for her decommissioning, which took several years to complete before she was officially scrapped on May 10, 2017.