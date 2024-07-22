Four Of The Most Common Issues With The LBZ Duramax Engine (According To Owners)

General Motors' LBZ Duramax Engine is one of the most reliable engines ever built. Over the years, the LBZ and other Duramax engines have carved out a reputation for durability, reliability, and long service lives. The LBZ Duramax engine was only produced in 2006 and 2007, but in what may be a testament to its longevity, many are still on the road and are highly sought after by enthusiasts.

Still, nothing's perfect, and even the best engines will have problems from time to time. We've decided to compile a list of the most common problems faced by Duramax LBZ owners, based on posts those owners have made online. To put this article together, we've scoured the main forums and message boards Duramax owners go to discuss their vehicles, components, and common problems they are facing.

It is worth noting that this is purely a list of problems that are frequently mentioned in online discussions about Duramax LBZ issues. In 2017, the two millionth Duramax engine was assembled. So forum members — especially active forum members — represent a small fraction of Duramax owners. Posts regarding LBZ issues are an even smaller fraction of those posts. So a problem making this list doesn't mean it's something you may actually encounter. We're still talking about one of the most reliable engines ever built.