What ATP Stands For (And Why Your Car May Have A Warning Light About It)

Whenever one of the common dashboard warning lights on your vehicle illuminate, like many drivers, you probably release an audible sigh. It's not that these warnings aren't helpful, but often they can result in an expensive trip to the mechanic. One of the less common indicators on select vehicles is labeled "ATP," and its meaning and function aren't readily known by most drivers. If you happen to see the ATP warning light activate on your instrument cluster, here is what it means and what its warning you.

ATP stands for automatic transmission park and it comes in automatic transmission 4x4 models where you can select between two and four-wheel drive modes via a transfer case. In 4x4 vehicles, there is typically a two-wheel drive setting, along with 4WD High, 4WD Low, and neutral. It's important to know the difference between 4WD High versus Low and when to use which 4x4 mode. Essentially, ATP is alerting you that your vehicle has a possibility of rolling even with your transmission in park and that the transfer case is set to neutral. As straightforward as an automatic transmission appears from the driving perspective, there are several complex processes taking place. In fact, there are likely many things you might not know about the gears in an automatic.