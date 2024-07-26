Here's Why Mercedes-Benz Discontinued The A-Class Sedan In The US

Mercedes-Benz announced in February 2022 that the A-Class sedan would be dropped at the end of the model year. The elegantly tech-savvy A-Class Sedan joined the company's U.S. lineup in 2019 and ran for four model years. The fourth generation of the A-Class was the only one to be sold in the U.S. This was due to its very small size and the previous lack of a four-door sedan. The A-Class sedan for the U.S. was initially built at Mercedes-Benz's $1 Billion joint venture plant with Nissan's Infiniti, located in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

In July 2020, after two years of Mexican production, A-Class production ceased there, continuing in Germany, Finland, and Hungary. This made room in Aguascalientes for increased production of Mercedes' GLB SUV, which generates more sales than the A-Class Sedan.

There are numerous forces that come into play when a manufacturer decides to drop a vehicle from a given country's lineup. These forces ultimately led Mercedes-Benz to discontinue the A-Class Sedan in the U.S.

My Mercedes-related background: In 1973, I persuaded my father to switch from a Buick to a Mercedes-Benz W114 280 with the M110 DOHC inline-six. He owned it until 1988. I leased my first Benz in 1994, a W202 C280 with the M104 DOHC inline-six. I bought it at lease-end and had it for a total of 22 years and 225,000 miles until it was rear-ended on a California freeway. These two cars shared the same 2.8L DOHC engine, the '73 having the earliest version and the '94 having the last.