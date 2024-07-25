4 Of The Best Bluetooth Transmitters For Your TV

Not that long ago, the idea of listening to your television with wireless headphones might have sounded like something straight out of "The Jetsons." However, in more recent years, many TVs have adopted Bluetooth connection capabilities similar to our smartphones and laptops, enabling users to connect headphones, speakers, and other devices without the hassle of wires or cords.

Likewise, there are a wide variety of wireless headphones available exclusively made to work with TV audio. Whether you're trying to not to disturb your partner or roommates while playing games late at night or simply want to hear your favorite show better without blasting the volume, the freedom offered by Bluetooth-enabled television is truly unmatched.

But what if you have an older TV that doesn't support Bluetooth? Is there any way of listening to it with Bluetooth headphones? The answer is, yes there is — but you'll need a little extra help. To get the job done, you'll need a Bluetooth transmitter or adapter. These devices range in capabilities, strength, and affordability, but all with the likeminded goal of giving you a smooth, seamless connection between your television and Bluetooth device.

We've gathered four of these transmitters, with our picks being based on a range of factors such as product versatility, price, customer reviews, and industry reception. You can learn more about our selection process at the end of this article.