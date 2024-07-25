4 Of The Best Bluetooth Transmitters For Your TV
Not that long ago, the idea of listening to your television with wireless headphones might have sounded like something straight out of "The Jetsons." However, in more recent years, many TVs have adopted Bluetooth connection capabilities similar to our smartphones and laptops, enabling users to connect headphones, speakers, and other devices without the hassle of wires or cords.
Likewise, there are a wide variety of wireless headphones available exclusively made to work with TV audio. Whether you're trying to not to disturb your partner or roommates while playing games late at night or simply want to hear your favorite show better without blasting the volume, the freedom offered by Bluetooth-enabled television is truly unmatched.
But what if you have an older TV that doesn't support Bluetooth? Is there any way of listening to it with Bluetooth headphones? The answer is, yes there is — but you'll need a little extra help. To get the job done, you'll need a Bluetooth transmitter or adapter. These devices range in capabilities, strength, and affordability, but all with the likeminded goal of giving you a smooth, seamless connection between your television and Bluetooth device.
We've gathered four of these transmitters, with our picks being based on a range of factors such as product versatility, price, customer reviews, and industry reception. You can learn more about our selection process at the end of this article.
1Mii B03 Bluetooth 5.3 Transmitter Receiver
In you search for Bluetooth TV transmitters, 1Mii is a brand you're bound to come across sooner or later. This is in large part thanks to its wide variety of Bluetooth audio solutions that cater to users of various expertise levels and budgets. Easily one of the company's most popular picks among buyers is the 1Mii B03 Bluetooth Transmitter Receiver, a device which is versatile enough for most needs.
This transmitter comes equipped with a solid variety of audio input options, including RCA, Optical, and AUX 3.5mm, making it easy to pair with a good majority of televisions. Its 5.3 Bluetooth capabilities are ideal for receiving superb sound quality while being a good few steps above other transmitters that only go up to 5.0.
AptX Low Latency is also imbued into the transmitter to prevent audio delay and lip-sync issues. It additionally comes with a dual-stream feature that allows for up to two headphones or speakers to be connected simultaneously.
Overall, this is a well-liked pick by most buyers and is a top recommended choice by platforms such as Wirecuttter of The New York Times. On Amazon, where it sells for $49.99, the 1Mii B03 Bluetooth Transmitter Receiver holds an average of 4.1 out of 5 stars based on over 800 reviews, with customers liking its straightforward setup, lack of lagging, and solid range.
Avantree Oasis Plus Bluetooth Transmitter & Receiver
Avantree is another brand that boasts its fair share of Bluetooth transmitters. Among its many options is the Oasis Plus Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver. With a good size, plenty of features, and strong connection capabilities, this is another choice that has a lot to offer.
While in its Transmitter mode, the Oasis Plus is compatible with most TVs and Bluetooth headphones. Oasis also has a special Bypass function that can be used to have audio come out of both your headphones and TV speakers at the same time, allowing for simultaneous public and private output options. You can also stream audio from your smartphone or tablet when the device in Receiver mode.
No matter what you plan on using the transmitter for, you'll have no trouble with the audio cutting out. On top of the Oasis Plus running on Bluetooth 5.0 and being aptX Low Latency certified to ensure stellar sound quality, it also sports an exceptionally long range of 164 feet, giving you the freedom to perform tasks around the house while staying plugged in.
This is another popular and highly rated pick by many customers. Over 6,400 Amazon reviewers have given the Oasis Plus a 4.2-star average rating. While some mixed reactions have come out regarding slight audio issues and difficulty in setting up the device, most were happy with the range and its dual connection capabilities. It's also one of the pricier options on this list, coming in at $79.99. Tom's Guide also listed the Oasis Plus as its top Bluetooth TV adapter for 2024 based on its multitude of features.
1Mii ML300 Bluetooth 5.3 Transmitter Receiver
While many traditional Bluetooth transmitters are undeniably good at what they do, other options exist that pack similar capabilities but in a smaller package. Such is the case for another device from 1Mii, the ML300 Bluetooth 5.3 Transmitter Receiver.
The ML300 shares many of the same qualities as its larger counterparts under the 1Mii umbrella, such as 5.3 Bluetooth technology and aptX Low Latency. What sets it apart is its compact size. This not only allows the ML300 to be useful at home for your non-Bluetooth TV and other devices, but it can even prove useful for enabling Bluetooth at locations outside of the house such as cars, gyms, and airplanes.
It's powered by a built-in battery that, on a single charge, can last up to 15 hours on receiver mode or 12 hours on transmitter mode. One mild downside is that it doesn't support as wide a variety of connection capabilities as some larger transmitters, with the adapter only being compatible with devices that have a 3.5mm aux or 2RCA audio jack. While many TVs have these connection points, it's a good idea to double check yours beforehand to ensure it will work with the ML300.
Nevertheless, customers have largely liked this handy little tool, with it currently sporting a 4.1 out of 5-star average rating on Amazon. It's also a relatively inexpensive pick, coming in at only $39.99.
Beeitzie Bluetooth Transmitter
Another small transmitter worth checking out is the Beeitzie Bluetooth Transmitter. While it may come off as being more basic than some of the other picks, it nevertheless succeeds in its intended functions and comes with its fair share of welcome surprises.
It's worth getting some of its limitations out of the way first. Unlike the other devices on this list, the Beeitzie only functions as a transmitter and not a receiver, meaning you can't use it to send music from your phone nor will it work well in your car. It also lacks the volume control features of similar devices and has a rather limited connection range of around 32 feet. Besides these minor gripes, however, the Beeitzie still makes the list for its great convenience, ease of use, and solid set of features.
The Beeitzie sports sophisticated technology with Bluetooth 5.4 and a Qualcomm chipset. This, combined with its aptX Low Latency, help achieve superb audio quality and performance. Along with possessing dual pairing capabilities, the Beeitzie also comes with a dual 3.5mm adapter, making it a favorite for frequent plane flyers.
No matter if you use it thousands of feet in the air or a few feet away from your couch, it will run for more than an entire day thanks to its long-lasting 26-hour battery that takes only two hours to fully charge. These functions and more have made this a highly rated pick on Amazon, with a near-perfect 4.9 rating average on the site, where it can be purchased for $39.99.
Why we chose these Bluetooth TV transmitters
Much thought went into picking each transmitter that appears on this list. To be fully transparent, these picks were primarily based on public perception as I have had no personal experience using or testing any of these transmitters. Nevertheless, I approached the list from the perspective of a consumer wanting to make a thorough informed decision, thus several factors went into deciding what made the cut.
As it's impossible to know the specific situation of each reader, variety was the name of the game here. While this was tricky to do with Bluetooth TV transmitters, as many of the best ones share similar qualities and functions, it was still important that each entry on the list had at least one special quality that helped it stand apart, whether it was its compact size, wider audio range, or a hearty battery life. Similarly, while Bluetooth transmitters as a whole are far from the most expensive products SlashGear has covered, I included a wide range of prices to suit varying budgetary needs.
Of course, I also heavily relied on reviews for this piece. Trusted online platforms that have tested and recommended these products such as Wirecutter and Tom's Guide were looked at, as well as extensive Amazon reviews and ratings, with nothing on this list sporting anything less than a 4.1 average rating.