Why Cold Air Intakes For HEMI Engines Are Controversial

One of the best aspects of a project build for automotive enthusiasts is the quest for improvements that will add to the vehicle in some way. There are several engine components to replace, add, or tinker with that may offer tangible benefits increasing output, efficiency, and bragging rights. For those with a Hemi engine, a common question on the web is surrounding the use of a cold air intake, and whether it provides any advantages.

For an engine to perform optimally, it must reside within a certain temperature range, and excess heat can cause problems. So, what does a cold air intake do, and is it worth getting one? Instead of bringing hot air into the engine, a cold air intake seeks to mitigate rising temperatures and grab cooler air away from hot engine components. So, wouldn't a Hemi engine benefit from an aftermarket cold air intake?

As it turns out, the opinions on adding a cold air intake to a Hemi are mixed. Some Hemi engines, like the 5th generation found in RAM trucks starting in 2019, already come stock with a cold air intake, so replacement won't net any gain. Aftermarket parts retailers compose the other side of the argument, touting their products' ability to add measurable horsepower, and experts seem divided.