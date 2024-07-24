What Made The Dodge D-500 So Special And What Does One Go For Today?

The 50s were an influential time in the automobile industry, where a greater emphasis was put on power and visual esthetics like never before. The body designs coming out of that era showcased elements like exaggerated fins, incorporated lots of chrome, and came in a series of bright colors. Not wanting to be outdone by the likes of General Motors or Ford, Dodge offered several models including the Coronet, Royal, Custom Royal, and more. One of the automakers vehicles was dedicated to performance and named the D-500.

There were many aspects of the Dodge D-500 that made it unique including its legendary first-generation Hemi engine, the number of performance records it shattered, and the cutting-edge audio system from Chrysler that offered listeners something they had never heard before, Highway Hi-Fi. While the Highway Hi-Fi system was impressive for its time, it was only one entry in the brief history of in-car record players. If you want to add this special car to your collection, be prepared for the challenge of finding one for sale, and expect to pay upwards of $50,000 or more.