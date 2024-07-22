This Cyclone Board Track Racer Was Once Dubbed The World's Most Expensive Motorcycle

Throughout the years, bike enthusiasts have seen fads come and go, and many of the classic motorcycle brands they once followed aren't around anymore. Records are broken year after year, and it's hard to keep track of which bikes are ranked what. For example, once upon a time, a Cyclone board track racer earned its place as the world's most expensive motorcycle, only for it to be dethroned years later.

Created by the Joerns Motor Manufacturing Company throughout the 1910s, the Cyclone impressed on the dirt track racing scene for a few years. Unfortunately, production costs and increased competition pushed the bike out of the market, resulting in the Andrew Strand-designed Cyclone being discontinued in 1917. Fast forward almost a full century to 2015, and one of these rare and desirable bikes went to auction, fetching a remarkably high sum in the end. The 1915 Cyclone board track racer, formerly belonging to Hollywood icon and multiple expensive car owner Steve McQueen, went for a whopping $852,000 making it the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction.

So, with the celebrity name value and remarkable rarity behind it, what could've possibly gone for more money than McQueen's 1915 Cyclone?

[Featured image by txinkman via Flickr | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-NC 2.0]