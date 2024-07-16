The Best Prime Day Headphone Deals For Every Budget
Prime Day is officially live, and that's great news if you're an audiophile looking for a new set of headphones to bump your favorite tunes. Whether you're looking for headphones to accompany you on your commute, while working up a sweat in the gym, or for some other activity, this year's Prime Day doesn't disappoint. As expected, Amazon has a wide range of deals on headphones at various price points, so there's something available for just about every budget.
A pair of high-quality headphones can really improve your listening experience, but they often come at a cost, which is why headphones are one of the most popular product categories during Prime Day. Some of the biggest names in audio are offering deep discounts on their headphones and earbuds, giving you plenty of options to find something you like. If you're ready to upgrade your headphones, Prime Day is a great opportunity to do so. Below are some of the best headphones deals Amazon has on offer this Prime Day.
Apple AirPods Max: premium sound and design
When most people think of Apple AirPods, they think of the wireless earbuds that have become emblematic of iPhone ownership. However, they're not the only Apple headphone game in town. For those who prefer over-ear headphones, the Apple AirPods Max is a choice that offers many of the same features as the earbud version, including active noise canceling (ANC), spatial audio, and transparency mode, along with at least five hidden AirPods Max features worth trying.
While they do weigh more than earbuds like the AirPods Pro 2, they come with the added comfort of memory foam earcups that allow users to wear them for hours without experiencing any discomfort. The AirPods Max's 40mm dynamic drivers deliver high-fidelity sound to the user's ears with less than 1% total harmonic distortion across the audible spectrum, and the adaptive EQ adjusts the low and mid frequencies based on the fit of the headphones, ensuring consistent audio performance. There's also an H1 chip in each earcup for computational blocking of unwanted noise.
These headphones typically retail for $549.00, but during Prime Day, you can get the Apple Airpods Max for $394.99, a 28% savings.
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): An upgrade worth considering
If there's one thing about Prime Day we can all be sure of, it's that it's one of the best times to get deals on Amazon's very own products, and this year, the e-commerce giant didn't disappoint. These earbuds have a list price of $119.99, but during Prime Day, if you have a Prime membership, you can get the Amazon Echo Buds 2nd for $34.99, a 71% savings. While these headphones sell at a bargain basement price, they come with quite a few impressive features.
The Amazon Echo Buds use ANC — a feature usually reserved for premium earbuds — to block out those annoying background noises that prevent you from fully immersing yourself in whatever you're listening to. They also come with Alexa built-in, allowing you to turn your headphones into a hands-free personal assistant for controlling music, getting information, and managing smart home devices using voice commands. The sound quality these earbuds produce has improved over the previous generation, with the echo buds using 5.7mm high-performance drivers that deliver better fidelity in bass and treble. The echo buds are 20% smaller and about 2 grams lighter than the original version, weighing in at 5.7 grams. All in all, these might be a decent option if you're looking for a pair of earbuds that offer a good balance of performance and price without breaking the bank.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: lightweight and powerful
As the next generation of the Bose QuietComfort headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC has built upon what made the previous generation one of the most consistently praised headphones for its noise-canceling technology and comfort. For those who want to shut out the world around them, these headphones feature industry-leading ANC that reduces ambient noise by 50-85%. They deliver a balanced audio signature with a bass-heavy profile out of the box. You can tweak the bass using the Bose Music app, where you can adjust the EQ settings to your liking.
If you're looking for a set of headphones you can use for long listening sessions; you'll be happy to know that these are lightweight and comfortable, so they should be up for the task. They last for up to 24 hours on a single charge and provide reliable Bluetooth connectivity. If you prefer a cabled audio connection, you can connect them to your device of choice using the 3.5mm cable that comes with the headphones. These headphones also have an action button you can use to start a Spotify Tap listening session or check their battery level.
During Prime Day, you can get the limited edition moonstone blue Bose QuietComfort headphones for $199.00, a savings of 43% off the regular price.