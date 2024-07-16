Prime Day Apple Deals You Shouldn't Miss In 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon's Prime Day shopping festival is now live, and if you've been planning to splurge on some Apple goodies, now is the right time. Let's start with audio gear. The flagship noise-canceling headphones from Apple have seen their listing price slashed by 28% on the online marketplace. At the moment, you can nab the AirPods Max at $394.99 with a Prime membership, while non-Prime members can score the deal at $449, which is still a markdown worth $100 on the original asking price.

Next, let's talk about computers. The excellent M3-powered MacBook Air is down to just $899.00 for the 13-inch model. The laptop originally hit the shelves carrying a sticker price of $1,099 for the base configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. That's stingy, but at that asking price, it's also pound-for-pound one of the best laptops out there.

If you upgrade to the 16GB RAM variant, it can be yours for $1,249. However, if you're looking for an even better bargain, consider the M2 MacBook Air. It's got the same looks and specs (save for an older but still mighty capable processor) as its M3 sibling, but is currently going for just $799.99, which is one of the best deals we've seen on this machine so far.