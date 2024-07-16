Prime Day Apple Deals You Shouldn't Miss In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon's Prime Day shopping festival is now live, and if you've been planning to splurge on some Apple goodies, now is the right time. Let's start with audio gear. The flagship noise-canceling headphones from Apple have seen their listing price slashed by 28% on the online marketplace. At the moment, you can nab the AirPods Max at $394.99 with a Prime membership, while non-Prime members can score the deal at $449, which is still a markdown worth $100 on the original asking price.
Next, let's talk about computers. The excellent M3-powered MacBook Air is down to just $899.00 for the 13-inch model. The laptop originally hit the shelves carrying a sticker price of $1,099 for the base configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. That's stingy, but at that asking price, it's also pound-for-pound one of the best laptops out there.
If you upgrade to the 16GB RAM variant, it can be yours for $1,249. However, if you're looking for an even better bargain, consider the M2 MacBook Air. It's got the same looks and specs (save for an older but still mighty capable processor) as its M3 sibling, but is currently going for just $799.99, which is one of the best deals we've seen on this machine so far.
Some love for the iPads and watches, too
In case you're eyeing a more powerful machine, the MacBook Pro with an M3 processor can be yours for $1,399, which amounts to a healthy $200 discount. The machine, which usually goes for $1,599, offers more storage at 512GB, a better port selection, improved thermals, and a more visually pleasing display, among other perks.
For tablet enthusiasts, there are some juicy discounts on the iPad portfolio, as well. The sixth-generation iPad Mini has seen its price marked down by one-fourth of its original value. Packing an 8.3-inch screen in a metallic chassis and drawing power from the A15 Bionic silicon, the entry-level 64GB storage variant is now available at $379.99, and can go further down to $319.99 with an Amazon Store Card coupon.
The price of the latest-generation iPad Pro with the M4 silicon has also dropped to an all-time low, and the line-up now starts at $919.00 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi-only version with 256GB of storage. The Apple Watch Series, the latest and greatest mainline smartwatch from the tech giant, is also getting a sweet $100 price cut. You can get the 45mm non-cellular variant with an aluminum case and sport band for $329.99 or $309.99 if you're an Amazon Prime member.