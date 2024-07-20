5 Of The Best Apps For Learning Piano

If you're looking for a hassle-free, more affordable way to start learning piano than in-person lessons, there are several iPhone apps that can teach you an instrument, not to mention must-have Android apps for musicians. Apps that teach you piano involve an easy setup, typically placing your phone or tablet on your piano stand. Some apps even feature a virtual keyboard if you don't yet own a keyboard or piano. We'll be exploring the best apps for learning piano based on hands-on experience, so you can easily level up your piano playing skills at home.

The top piano learning apps are surprisingly intuitive and accessible, with many of them offering features that simulate in-person lessons. For instance, some apps allow you to select a passage of music to practice on repeat. Others let you adjust the playback tempo, so you can familiarize yourself with the melody. But perhaps the most impressive among all the features is the ability to listen through your phone's microphone and provide instant feedback.

Given the advanced capabilities of piano learning apps, be expected to pay a price. The vast majority of apps offer access to a limited library of songs and lessons for free, but you'll need a paid subscription if you want the best learning experience. Let's look at some of the best apps for learning piano.