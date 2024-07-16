Reolink Is Slashing The Prices Of Its First-Of-Its-Kind Reolink Argus 4 Pro (And Other Devices) For Prime Day 2024
Amazon Prime Day may be synonymous with deep discounts on TVs and other large appliances, but it's also a great time to save money on devices you have not even realized are due for an upgrade, such as security cameras and video doorbells. If you're still using a security cam that is limited to 1080p or an even lower resolution, you're going to want to take advantage of the huge Prime Day sale Reolink is offering for its smart security solutions, including the brand's state-of-the-art Argus 4 Pro, which is the world's first 4K all-day color vision battery-powered home security camera.
Reolink has been at the forefront of smart security technology since 2009, offering a wide range of reliable and customer-centric video surveillance and other protective devices for both homes and businesses. In the decade-and-a-half since it's been innovating security technology, Reolink has earned the trust of millions of customers worldwide.
Amazon's annual sitewide Prime Day event takes place from July 16 to 17, but Reolink's epic deals extend through July 21. During this time, you can take advantage of discounts of up to 48% on some of Reolink's most popular and useful products, including 30% off the Argus 4 Pro.
The Reolink Argus 4 Pro will monitor your home in ultra high resolution
As the world's first ever 4K all-day color vision battery-powered home security camera, the Reolink Argus 4 Pro can monitor your home or business in ultra-high definition, allowing you to keep an eye on your property without missing even the smallest details. "All-day" also means "all-night," as its full-color night vision capabilities mean it doesn't rely on harder-to-see infrared, and you won't need to rely on bright spotlights for the camera to surveil its surroundings. It can pull off this impressive feat thanks to Reolink's ColorX technology and the Argus 4 Pro's F1.0 super aperture and highly sensitive 1/1.8-inch CMOS image sensor, which can capture four times more light for vivid detail — even in low-light.
Its coverage area is just as expansive as its clarity, thanks to the camera's 180-degree ultrawide field-of-view — no more worrying about blind spots. With its dual 4 mm lenses and stunning 4K UHD resolution, the Argus 4 Pro sets a new industry standard with its concentration of pixels, capturing more high-res detail than even wider lenses such as f=2.8mm or f=3.2mm.
Despite a steady flow of ultra-high-resolution video, the Argus 4 Pro provides a smooth streaming experience, transferring data at lightning speeds using dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology. This offers you real-time previews and smooth, highly detailed downloads. The camera offers diverse local storage options, including microSD and Home Hub integration. Other features include two-way audio, time-lapse, and multi-user remote access.
Normally $219.99, the Argus 4 Pro will be available for just $153.99 from July 16-21, which equates to a whopping 30% discount. Even better, this price includes a wide-surface solar panel that will keep the camera running day and night.
Reolink is also offering Prime Day deals on several other security devices
In addition to the Argus 4 Pro, Reolink is reducing the prices of several other security devices for Prime Day, including the Reolink Go PT Ultra — a 4K 8MP 4G Pan & Tilt battery-powered outdoor camera that offers ultra HD resolution, smart detection, color night vision, two-way audio, and more. Its Prime Day price is $153.99, which is $90 off its usual price and includes a solar panel.
Also available is the Reolink Duo 3 PoE, which offers ultra-clear details and exceptional image quality with its 16-megapixel, 180-degree dual-lens camera. It's equipped with motion sensors and is capable of scheduled and/or continuous 24/7 recording, and can be purchased on Prime Day for $125.99 — a 33.7% discount.
It's also a great time to upgrade your video doorbell. The Reolink Video Doorbell (black) is 36.4% off for a Prime Day price of only $69.99. It utilizes a 5-megapixel camera, night vision, person detection, 2.4/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, and an intuitive smartphone app, and its 4:3 aspect ratio makes it a great choice if your home has an open landscape.
Finally, you can save hundreds of dollars with Reolink's Prime Day sale on its RLK16-800D8 4K 16-Channel PoE Security Kit, which is 30.7% off and just $664.99. The Reolink RLK16-800D8 offers ultra high-definition recording 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as well as built-in audio, advanced person and vehicle detection, and other amazing features.
These big discounts on the Reolink Argus 4 Pro and other smart security solutions will run from July 16-21, so make sure you take advantage of Reolink's remarkable deals while you can!