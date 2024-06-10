The New Reolink Argus 4 Pro Provides Home Security With 4K Clarity And Blindspot-Free Views

According to Reolink, the company relied heavily on customer responses to develop its newest fleet of home security devices. One of the biggest improvements, according to Reolink spokesperson Fabrice Klohoun, is the Argus 4 Pro's picture clarity. Using two camera lenses and its Dual-Image Stitching Algorithm, the Argus 4 Pro is capable of providing blindspot-free images.

The complete 180-degree horizontal field of view is further enhanced by ColorX Night Vision, an advanced form of technology that detects subtle nuances of color in low-light settings. "To be able to see in full color at night with the Argus 4 Pro, you're only relying on the sensors," says Klohoun. "You have an f/1.0 aperture on the Argus 4 Pro versus an f/1.8 aperture on the Argus 4, so you get better clarity with the Argus 4 Pro than the Argus 4."

The inclusion of ColorX Night Vision allows users to capture detailed images in low-light settings, while picking up on subtle nuances in color without the use of infrared or spotlight. The company states that even light sources as subtle as natural starlight can produce crystal-clear surveillance imagery. The absence of infrared or spotlight also means that the Argus 4 Pro has 30% more battery life than its predecessor, the Argus 3. In only 10 minutes of charging, the Argus 4 Pro can operate for 24 hours on battery. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 6 tech provides seamless streaming to devices with zero latency or lag, and Argus 4 Pro users can even use the device to communicate across the globe in real-time.