Google Photos Guide: How To Delete All Pictures From Your Account

Google is a software company at heart, and one of its best offerings is Google Photos — a service that lets you back up pictures and videos that you've taken with your smartphone. You can then view, sort, and share them through the Google Photos app or website on any device. It isn't just your everyday cloud storage solution — the extensive list of features makes finding anything with Google Photos a breeze.

Examples include the ability to group faces of people and pets, search for images using text, color, or location, and create shared albums with your loved ones. Every Google account gets 15 GB of free cloud storage — and uploading the photos and videos from your phone to Google Photos is a great way of tackling an Android phone with low storage space. Over time, however, your Google Photos library can get cluttered with images and screenshots you no longer need.

You can always find and delete individual pictures, but sometimes it's easier to start fresh. Unfortunately, Google Photos doesn't offer a one-click solution to get rid of all the photos stored in the app. However, there are ways to delete pictures from Google Photos that are faster than manually tapping the delete button for every photo in your gallery.