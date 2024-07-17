Google App Vs. Chrome App: What's The Difference (And Do You Need Both?)

There are tons of apps available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for browsing the web, some even come preloaded on some phones so you won't need to bother installing them. Two of the popular web search apps you can find on the market are Chrome and the Google app. Both developed by tech giant Google, these apps have become many users' go-to tool for looking up online information. In fact, they have over 10 billion downloads on the Play Store and are the Number 1 and 2 apps in the Utilities category on the App Store.

The Google app is a search tool designed to provide you with a quick and easy way to find information on the web. It offers a minimalist interface with basic features to limit distractions and keep your focus on your search. Meanwhile, Google Chrome is a web browser, which, at its core, is also a way to search information online. However, it isn't as minimalist as the Google app. In fact, it's the complete opposite as it's equipped with all sorts of functionalities you'd expect to find in a browser: page translation, cross-platform synchronization, and multiple accessibility tools. But since they're both meant to help you browse the web, do you really need both of them and how exactly do they compare?