What Is Google Chrome Helper (And Why You Might Want To Disable It)

While Safari is the go-to browser over Chrome for many Mac users, some prefer Google Chrome, especially if they regularly use Google products like Gmail and Google Docs. After all, they're all designed to work well together, and they usually do. The browser is generally fast and good at what it does — delivering personalized search results, loading web pages quickly, and synchronizing settings across devices. As reliable as Chrome is, Mac users have to deal with a recurrent problem called Google Chrome Helper.

When Google Chrome Helper starts going haywire, it's enough to make you believe that malware has taken over your Mac. While there are several reasons why Google Chrome could be running slow, when you're dealing with a Google Chrome Helper process issue, it's usually because of its high CPU usage. As much trouble as it gives many Mac users, it does serve a purpose — acting as an interface between Chrome and external content, like third-party plugins and embedded web elements. These extensions are what allow you to customize Chrome and make it your own.

In theory, the Google Chrome Helper process is supposed to make sure these plugins function without any problems so you have a smooth browsing experience with minimal hiccups. In practice, the helper can use significant CPU resources, resulting in your Mac slowing down when you're using Chrome and increased fan activity. Google Chrome Helper runs in the background by default to support any embedded content that doesn't run natively in HTML, and its high resource demand often causes problems.