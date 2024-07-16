How 3D Printing Could Revolutionize The Way You Get Your Medication

Arts, automotive, and jewelry are some of the segments that have benefitted deeply from 3D printing, but it seems the healthcare industry is not far behind. The National Institute of Standards and Technology just released a paper talking about its trajectory and the need for regulations to ramp up 3D printing for making drugs more accessible, targeted, and in certain cases, flavorful, too.

The team refers to the technique as distributed manufacturing, and hopes it will be of critical importance when there is a need for rapid manufacturing of drugs, like in an epidemic. Notably, these distributed manufacturing units can also work in tandem as a mass manufacturing unit at large pharmaceutical facilities. The team is advocating adherence to good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards at all costs. The goal is to deploy 3D printing units places like hospitals, pharmacies, or other kinds of registered healthcare facilities.

Compared to factories, the biggest advantage of these 3D printers is that they will "produce small batches down to single dose allotments," opening the doors for "personalized precision dosages/therapies for individuals." That means we can not only expect medicines to come in a perfect dosage but also in a chosen shape and preferred flavor, too. Notably, the manufacturing standards applied to these on-site machines would differ from those expected from large-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing units, without compromising the safety and quality standards for the end product.